Home > News > Politics Donald Trump Won't Debate Kamala Harris and the Internet Is Having a Field Day "The next debate should just be Kamala asking Trump to name all 50 states." By Distractify Staff Updated Jul. 26 2024, 1:26 p.m. ET Source: Getty images

After days of anticipation and predictions that Donald Trump would refuse to debate Kamala Harris on September 10, his team has finally confirmed that he will be pulling out of the scheduled debate, which was originally set to take place between Trump and President Joe Biden. Their reasoning is that, because Harris has not been named as the official Democratic nominee — despite overwhelming support from constituents and colleagues — it's possible that the Democratic Party may change their minds.

Article continues below advertisement

The public, however, isn't buying it — especially since Biden also wouldn't have been officially named as the Democratic nominee by then, either. The general consensus, at least on the left, is that Trump is refusing to debate Harris because he's intimidated by her. And, as with any major political development, the memes are running rampant.

Instead of a debate, maybe Trump would prefer a pop quiz.

The next debate should just be Kamala asking Trump to name all 50 states. — Case (@Cactuscali1991) July 22, 2024

Social media users think it would be funny to ask Trump to name all 50 states — but are we sure it would be funny and not scary? Hey, at least we know he'll get Florida right.

Article continues below advertisement

This is what we're missing out on.

In a meme derived from Jimmy Neutron, we're given a taste of what could've been if Trump decided to go forward with the debate. If Harris is chosen as the nominee, he may just take some speech notes from Sheen Estevez.

Article continues below advertisement

Let's bring Joe Biden back for one more.

Can we still have the second Trump Biden debate just for fun, as a treat — Spencer A. Klavan (@SpencerKlavan) July 22, 2024

If Trump won't stand on stage with Harris, maybe he'll agree to another riveting debate with Biden. We all loved how the last one went, right?

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala, we have an idea for you.

This what Kamala should do if Trump doesn't want to debate. pic.twitter.com/485o4veY2V — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 26, 2024

In 2020, Republican Senator David Purdue declined to participate in the Georgia Senate debates and was represented by an empty podium in his face-off against Jon Osoff. Of course, Osoff went on to defeat Purdue in the race for senate.

Article continues below advertisement

Brandi Rhodes said it best.

Kamala Harris entering the next debate pic.twitter.com/eOwSgFD3Oe — Raion (@Raion74_) July 21, 2024

An AEW promo featuring Brandi Rhodes and Jade Cargill gives off the exact energy that fans hope Kamala will embody in her next debate entrance.

Article continues below advertisement

Once again, we can see the future.

If elected, Kamala Harris would be the first female president of the United States — a fact that Trump will be sure to hold against her in their next debate.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's mind may be elsewhere.

Trump prepping for his debate with Harris:



“Don’t say ‘hawk tuah’, don’t say ‘hawk tuah’.” pic.twitter.com/o1XPiljhsW — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) July 22, 2024