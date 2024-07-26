Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok The Kamala HQ TikTok Account Is in Support of Kamala Harris — but Does She Run It? Kamala Harris just started her own official TikTok account. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Jul. 26 2024, 7:41 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

When President Joe Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate in the 2024 election, the election as a whole changed in a dramatic way. Suddenly, new life was breathed into the campaign for the Democrats and much of that has to do with the amount of social media support there is for Harris, including a TikTok account called Kamala HQ.

But who runs Kamala HQ on TikTok, and does it actually have anything to do with Harris's staff? Social media has been a tool for candidates to get their ideas across for years. And this particular account features music, compilations, and perfectly edited clips that have people talking.

Who runs the Kamala HQ TikTok account?

On TikTok, Kamala HQ has a blue check mark to signify that it is a verified account. That doesn't necessarily mean that Harris or her team are behind it. Being verified on TikTok means that an account was checked out to legitimately belong to the "person or brand it represents," according to TikTok Support. The Instagram account for Kamala HQ explains that it is "the official rapid response page of Vice President Harris's presidential campaign."

This particular account was making videos as far back as February 2024. At that time, the videos mentioned Biden a lot more, as he was expected to run as the only Democratic candidate in the election. After he stepped down, it became an account dedicated to supporting Harris instead. That doesn't mean Kamala HQ isn't run by someone on Harris's team. However, she has not laid claim to any part of the account. And, on the contrary, she created an account in her own name, to perhaps differentiate the two.

