Kamala Harris's Tan Suit Has Many Convinced She Enjoys Trolling Her Naysayers

Many believe the tan suit was a shady nod to the former president Barack Obama.

As Vice President Kamala Harris ramps up her presidential race , her perceived political pettiness has already won her some votes.

Harris recently attended a campaign stop to the historically Black sorority Zeta Phi Beta in Indianapolis in a tan suit. The suit caused a stir online.

On July 24, 2024, Harris opted to speak to Zeta Phi Beta instead of hearing Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talk at Congress. The decision was discussed on Fox & Friends, where panelist Brian Kilmeade criticized Harris's choice to "rather address, in the summer, a sorority" and doubled down by allegedly calling it a "colored sorority." Fox News has since claimed Kilmeade said "college sorority," per The Independent .

After Kilmeade's comments circulated online, Harris made her appearance in Indianapolis. While she didn't address the comments, she seemingly let her outfit do the talking. The former prosecutor greeted her attendees in a tan buttoned-down suit. The suit was perceived as a subtle, yet petty nod to former president Barack Obama 's controversial tan suit he wore during a live conference to address the prospect of escalating the U.S. military response to the Islamic State (ISIS) in Syria.

Like Obama, Harris's suit quickly gained attention on social media, with one TikTok user, @seona88, who posted a clip from the event and captioned it "Ain't no way this wasn't on purpose." Many users agreed and shared their appreciation for Harris's trolling abilities in the comments.

"It’s the subtle clapbacks for me," one user said.

"The shade," another shared.

"THE TAN SUIT 🤣 gotta love it," another user shared. "I'm so stoked to have a pres with a sense of humor."