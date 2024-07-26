Home > Viral News > Influencers Fans Can Now Connect With the Hawk Tuah Girl — Haliey Welch Joins Fanfix "Haliey’s charm and authenticity make her the perfect fit for our platform," Fanfix said in a press release. By Elissa Noblitt Published Jul. 26 2024, 10:25 a.m. ET Source: Shore Fire Media

Following a fateful interview, viral "Hawk Tuah Girl" Haliey Welch has had her eye on stardom — and things seem to be working out for her pretty well. From partying with Shaq to making serious bank from her merch, Haliey has found nothing but success so far on her journey through the spotlight — and now, she's making the leap to a content monetization platform.

Indeed, fans of Haliey Welch will now be able to connect with her on a whole new level, from DMs to private livestreams, thanks to her new partnership with Fanfix. We have all the details here.

Haliey Welch has officially joined Fanfix.

Hawk Tuah girl fans rejoice — Haliey Welch has officially joined Fanfix. A press release from the platform, which boasts itself as the "leading brand-safe content monetization platform designed for Gen Z creators," has confirmed Haliey's partnership, sharing that the creator will now be able to connect with fans on a much more personal level.

"Welch will generate earnings through monthly subscriptions, direct messages, tips, unlocked content, live streams, and more," Fanfix shared. And unlike its controversial predecessor, OnlyFans, Fanfix does not allow any nudity or explicit content.

In a statement, Haliey said, "Fanfix is the best subscription platform for emerging creators, as it’s brand-safe and has a brilliant, engaged team behind it. I am excited for this new adventure in content creation where I can share more about my daily life and let fans meet the real Haliey.”