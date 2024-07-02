The Hawk Tuah Girl's Summer Keeps Getting Better as She Parties It up With Shaq in Nashville
"Guess who I ran into."
Next up on the Hawk Tuah Girl's national tour? Partying with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, it seems!
Let's see: The Tennessee native (and recent viral TikTok star) appeared on stage as the surprise guest at country singer Zach Bryan's Nashville concert on June 29. Then she did an interview with Zach's girlfriend and opened up about her life. And then on June 30, she crossed paths with Shaq himself!
The Hawk Tuah Girl met Shaq at a party.
Shaq was spinning tunes — as his stage moniker DJ Diesel — at Jon Bon Jovi's new bar/restaurant JBJ’s Nashville when the Hawk Tuah Girl herself (aka Hailey Welch) apparently bumped into him, leading to an invite for the 23-year-old internet sensation to the DJ booth where she partied alongside the basketball icon.
"Guess who I ran into," Shaq wrote on social media alongside a fun pic of him and Hailey. In another pic he posted, he's sitting alongside Hailey and her friend Chelsea, who fans may recognize as having appeared in the original street interview with Tim & Dee TV that made Hailey famous.
During Shaq's DJ gig, the viral internet celeb also treated the crowd to her trademark phrase, reportedly even getting some spit on the microphone too. (Gotta love that commitment to the bit!)
Over the last few weeks, the Hawk Tuah Girl has made headlines for her wild interview, the rumors about her parents, the truth about her job, and her success in selling a whole lot of licensed merch.
At this point, Hailey is unstoppable — and, hopefully, continuing to rake in lots of cash — and we look forward to seeing what she'll do next!