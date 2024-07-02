Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok The Hawk Tuah Girl's Summer Keeps Getting Better as She Parties It up With Shaq in Nashville "Guess who I ran into." By Jamie Lee Jul. 2 2024, Published 11:37 a.m. ET Source: Twitter/@djdiesel Hawk Tuah Girl (center) with her friend Chelsea and Shaq

The Hawk Tuah Girl met Shaq at a party.

Shaq was spinning tunes — as his stage moniker DJ Diesel — at Jon Bon Jovi's new bar/restaurant JBJ’s Nashville when the Hawk Tuah Girl herself (aka Hailey Welch) apparently bumped into him, leading to an invite for the 23-year-old internet sensation to the DJ booth where she partied alongside the basketball icon.

"Guess who I ran into," Shaq wrote on social media alongside a fun pic of him and Hailey. In another pic he posted, he's sitting alongside Hailey and her friend Chelsea, who fans may recognize as having appeared in the original street interview with Tim & Dee TV that made Hailey famous.

During Shaq's DJ gig, the viral internet celeb also treated the crowd to her trademark phrase, reportedly even getting some spit on the microphone too. (Gotta love that commitment to the bit!)

