Hawk Tuah Girl Was the Surprise Guest at Zach Bryan's Nashville Show "Hawk Tuah Girl is cool and all but she CANNOT sing," wrote one commenter. By Jamie Lee Jul. 1 2024, Published 12:11 p.m. ET

So it made sense that for country singer Zach Bryan's Nashville show on June 29, his surprise guest was none other than local celeb Hawk Tuah Girl herself, Hailey Welch.

Source: TikTok/@greatamericanbarscene

Zach Bryan brought out Hawk Tuah Girl onstage for his Nashville show.

Zach has been known to bring out surprise guests during his song "Revival" when he closes out the shows on his current Quittin' Time tour. He's had musicians from Bruce Springsteen to Noah Kahan and even football players and comedians.

And with that kind of variety, it only made sense to grace the Nashville crowd with a hometown hero of sorts.

Of course, some folks on TikTok had to make some gross digs about the whole thing, but in general a lot of of folks were just glad to see someone taking advantage of her 15 minutes of fame. "She’s having the summer of a lifetime," wrote one fan. "Happy for her," wrote another.

"She has the best energy!" someone else commented. "Good for her!" another posted.

And in case you were hoping she said the line that made her famous, it looks like she did. In the clip below, it sounds like she's saying "hawk tuuuuu-AH!"

