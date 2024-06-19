Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok From Viral Fame to Big City Dreams! The "Hawk Tuah" Girl Eyes Los Angeles or New York for New Opportunities “You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thing!” Who knew those words would make one lucky girl viral? By Jamie Lerner Jul. 1 2024, Updated 12:33 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@timanddeetv

Whenever a video goes viral, it’s easy to forget that there are real humans behind the making of it. Not only are there well-known influencers often creating viral videos, but every so often, an average person meets the limelight when they may not have asked for it. That seems to be the case for a recent favorite viral sensation known only as the "Hawk Tuah" girl.

Article continues below advertisement

The girl became a viral sensation thanks to her answer to a question on Tim and Dee TV, on which a pair of social media creators ask people questions out on the streets. They caught the girl and her friend on a night out in Nashville, Tenn., and the girl was so charismatic, charming, and attractive (according to the commenters) that everyone wants to know who she is. So who is the "Hawk Tuah" girl?

Article continues below advertisement

The "Hawk Tuah" girl first went viral in a 'Tim and Dee TV' video.

The first video of the now-viral "Hawk Tuah" girl was shared on June 11, 2024, in which they asked her, “What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?” She quickly responded, “You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thing!” with the most charming southern drawl. Everyone watching quickly went to the comments section to figure out who she is, including the video’s creators.

Tim and Dee even shared more videos with the "Hawk Tuah" girl so that internet sleuthers could help them find her. In one video, they ask her to “leave a message to [her] last body,” referring to the last person she had a sexual relationship with.

Article continues below advertisement

Very sweetly, she says to the camera, “I love you pookie, forever!” showing the true love and hope that America’s youth has when out for a fun night … and hopefully deterring some of the creeps who just want to slide into her DMs by proving she has a special someone in her life. There are several other videos on Tim and Dee’s page with the "Hawk Tuah" girl and her friend, and everyone is obsessed with finding her.

Article continues below advertisement

While the video has gained traction thanks to the memes of the "Hawk Tuah" girl against a green screen in hilarious situations, such as trying to impress the family, it seems like the internet has been taken in by her unabashed ability to be silly while talking about sex on camera. And now, everyone, from men who want to share a "Hawk Tuah" moment with her to women who are inspired by her fearlessness, is eager to find her.

The "Hawk Tuah" girl is named Hailey Welch.

After being brought on stage by Zach Bryan at his Nashville concert, the country singer's longtime girlfriend, influencer Brianna LaPaglia, invited the "Hawk Tuah" girl backstage for an episode of her popular podcast, Plan Bri Uncut. During the podcast, Hailey opened up about the viral video and addressed the internet rumors surrounding her.

Article continues below advertisement

Born and raised in Belfast, Tenn., Hailey clarified that despite her viral fame, she did not leave school. Speaking to Bri, she explained that she actually dropped out "a year or two ago" and has been working at a spring factory — contrary to widespread speculation of her being a teacher or bartender. However, she recently quit her job!

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey also vehemently denied rumors that she deleted all her social media because of her newfound fame. She clarified, "I deleted all my social media, like, six months ago due to personal reasons. I never really got on it or anything like that. I was long gone before [the viral video]." Regarding a potential comeback, she mentioned, "I think we're working on that right now."

Considering the bizarre and disturbing comments directed at her, Hailey may opt to steer clear of social media — who could blame her? For instance, during her conversation with Bri, Hailey mentioned a creepy incident where the guy who sells her hats "got offered $600, like three days ago, for me to spit in a jar and sell it." "That is revolting, like, that is just disgusting," Hailey remarked, adding humorously, "I was like, 'Should I do it?' And I was like, 'Nah, don't do that.'"

Article continues below advertisement

The "Hawk Tuah" girl has a full management team.

Hailey also shared her experience of filming the now-famous street interview. She recalled being in Nashville during CMA Fest that night when someone approached her with a microphone. She told Bri she didn't hesitate to participate, jokingly adding, "I could talk to a brick wall if you really let me."

She admitted that she didn't think she would ever see the video again until it went viral several weeks after its initial posting. The first indication of its popularity came when she saw it on her phone at two in the morning before heading to work.

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey also addressed another internet rumor, clarifying that her father is not a preacher ("My father is so far from a preacher, it's crazy"). She shared that her parents find the whole situation amusing, noting, "They know how I am though. Because you can never tell what comes out of my mouth — it's a hit or miss what comes out of my mouth."