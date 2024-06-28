Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Hawk Tuah Girl's Been Making Bank From Her Merch — What's Her Net Worth? Her merch is selling like hotcakes. By Jamie Lee Jul. 1 2024, Updated 6:28 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Fathead Threads Hawk Tuah Girl (aka Hailey) with the owner of Fathead Threads, where she's selling merch

As the world continues to talk about the internet sensation known as the "hawk tuah girl" — from her identity, to her supposed parents, to the rumors about her signing with a talent agency — the questions about this charming young Tennessee woman never seem to end.

Now, the question is whether Hawk Tuah Girl — who went viral for a NSFW street interview with Tim and Dee TV — has been capitalizing off her newfound TikTok fame (as she should!). Well, the good news is, we know she's been doing quite well selling her "hawk tuah"–branded clothing items at a local retailer called Fathead Threads. But how well? And do we know her net worth?

What is Hawk Tuah Girl's net worth?

While we don't know what Hawk Tuah Girl's net worth is for sure — and we don't know exactly what percentage of the proceeds she's getting from her merch — we do know that as of around June 26, she'd already sold at least $65,000 worth of hats alone. This didn't even include the sales of her T-shirts, or the fast-selling $50 signed hats with leather patches.

Based on this alone, it looks like Hawk Tuah Girl (aka Hailey Welch) is only going to see her net worth continue to rise. As for Hailey's day job, there were rumors that she'd gotten fired from her gig as a preschool teacher. This, of course, turned out to be a hoax from a self-proclaimed satirical website.

In fact, Hailey herself actually opened up about her real job on a podcast interview. After she appeared on stage as the surprise guest at Zach Bryan's Nashville concert on June 29, Hailey did an interview with Zach Bryan's longtime girlfriend, influencer Brianna LaPaglia, on the Plan Bri Uncut podcast. The internet star mentioned that after dropping out of school "a year or two ago," she had been working at a spring factory, though she mentioned she had recently quit.

According to Zip Recruiter, the average salary for a factory employee in Tennessee is about $15 an hour, though we obviously don't know what Hailey was making.