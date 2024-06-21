Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Where to Buy Hawk Tuah Girl's Mech — and the Staggering Amount of Money She's Made So Far The "hawk tuah girl" became a viral sensation overnight thanks to a NSFW interview. By Jamie Lee Jun. 27 2024, Updated 2:47 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@TimandDeeTV; Facebook/Fathead Threads

If you've been anywhere near TikTok these days (or even if you haven't been), you've probably heard something about the "hawk tuah girl." The young Tennessee woman went viral after being interviewed on the social media channel Tim and Dee TV, where a clip of her being asked a NSFW question — and answering both hilariously and charmingly — went viral.

For a while, all anyone wanted to do was figure out who the Hawk Tuah Girl even was. Well, now she's out here having some good fun with her new fame — and she's even got a hat to sell you!

Where to buy Hawk Tuah Girl's merch.

On June 19, Fathead Threads in Belfast, Tenn., posted a photo with owner Jason Poteete alongside the Hawk Tuah Girl herself — aka Hailey — to advertise some "official" signed goodies.

The post reads: "HAWK TUAH OFFICIAL!!! We are selling authorized merchandise representing the hawk tuah girl so she is getting part of the proceeds. Get all of your apparel here! Jason Poteete - 931-246-0056 - jason@fatheadthreads.com - www.fatheadthreads.com."

And just in case you were wondering about Fathead Threads, the store's website says it's "a family owned business built on hard work and dedication to our customers. Our owner, Jason Poteete, has over 30 years of experience working in graphic arts and customer satisfaction. Jason was born and raised in Marshall County, TN and has planted Fatheads' roots on his grandfather's farm. He thrives on his dream to leave a legacy for his children and grandchildren." Supporting a local business? We love to see it, honestly.

Hawk Tuah no doubt! Her sense of humor is great! And she's a good businesswoman! She turned this meme into money by selling shirts and caps. Intelligent woman! — RetroPat (@retropat89) June 25, 2024

Hawk Tuah Girl's merch has pulled in quite a bit of money so far.

With "Hawk Tuah '24" hats going for $32.78 a pop, and with Poteete telling Rolling Stone in a June 26 story that Fathead Threads had sold roughly 2,000 hats so far ... well, that's a lot of moolah.

We don't know how for sure what percentage Hailey is getting from the sales, but it would appear that as of Rolling Stone's story, they'd sold $65,000 of merch at the very least. Because it looks like this didn't even include the shirts, or the $50 signed versions of the hat with the leather patches (which were sold out at the time of the interview).

Poteete also told the mag that Hailey — who he says might be trademarking her phrase, at his suggestion — is just as funny as you've seen in the viral videos. "She has a bubbly personality," he said. "She can be somewhat risque. You never know what she’s gonna say. I just think the world needed a laugh, and she provided that.”

