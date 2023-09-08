Home > Viral News > Influencers > YouTube Country Singer Zach Bryan Reveals Why He Was Arrested in Vulnerable Video Country singer Zach Bryan got arrested on Sept. 7, 2023, for “obstruction of investigation.” But what does that mean and why was he arrested? By Jamie Lerner Sep. 8 2023, Published 10:23 a.m. ET Source: Craig County Jail

We all fell in love with country singer Zach Bryan the minute he came out with “Heading South” on YouTube. Although he joined the Navy, following in his family’s footsteps, he has remained in the public eye because of his musical talents. And now his time in the spotlight has hit a snag. When he was en route to see the Philadelphia Eagles play against the New England Patriots, he was arrested in Oklahoma.

All the reports say he was arrested for “obstruction of investigation,” but what does that even mean? Plus, what really happened that led to Zach Bryan’s September 2023 arrest?

Zach Bryan was arrested for “obstruction of investigation” in Sept. 2023 in Craig County, Oklahoma.

On Sept. 7, 2023, Zach began his cross-country road trip to see his favorite football team, the Philadelphia Eagles, open the season against the Patriots. He’s making the trip with his beautiful dog, Jack, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing. Luckily, Zach gave us all the rundown of exactly what happened in his Instagram Stories.

On Sept. 6, Zach was pulled over for going a few miles over the speed limit in a small Oklahoma town. The cop then asked for Zach’s license, registration, and address, but as an international superstar, Zach wasn’t comfortable giving out his address, so the officer asked Zach to step out of his vehicle and handcuffed him. But this isn’t the incident in question.

After some talking, the police officer let Zach go. The next day, however, Zach told his security guard that he wanted to drive to the East Coast to catch the Eagles vs. Patriots game, so they went on their merry way in two separate cars. As they’re driving through Oklahoma, Zach’s security guard gets pulled over.

At this point, Zach is already frustrated with the police because of his previous incident. And now, he’s on a time crunch to get to the game. So, Zach circles around and sits in his car for about 15-20 minutes, waiting for the cop to let them go on their way. But after a while, stewing in frustration, Zach gets out of his car and tries to ask what’s going on.

The cop, however, instructs Zach to get back into his car or he’ll “go to jail.” By now, Zach has let his emotions get the best of him. In his retelling, he makes it very clear that he doesn’t stand by his actions or his heightened emotions that led to him being “lippy” with the officer. As the situation played out, Zach and the officer grew more frustrated, so the officer booked him into the Craig County Jail at 6:42 p.m. for “obstruction of investigation.”

After he was arrested, Zach posted bail, apologized for his actions, and continued on his road trip.

Although he spent about an hour and a half in jail, Zach was able to quickly post bail and continue on his journey. He said that when he left, he shook the officer’s hand and apologized for how he reacted to the situation. Almost immediately, Zach also released a statement on Twitter to get ahead of the news. “Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said,” he wrote.

Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said.

I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and… — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) September 8, 2023

“I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.”