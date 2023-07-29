Distractify
Who Is Brianna Chickenfry Dating? Meet the Barstool Sports Star's Famous Boyfriend

Who is Brianna Chickenfry from Barstool Sports dating? Here is a look into her current relationship and whether or not it's drama-free.

Jul. 29 2023, Published 11:51 a.m. ET

Brianna LaPaglia arrives for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.
Brianna LaPaglia, or Brianna Chickenfry on TikTok, is known for working with Barstool Sports as an entertaining podcast host. Fans have gotten to know her on the surface, but what is her personal life like?

Is Brianna in a relationship? Here is everything you need to know about her current dating life and why it might be getting her into some trouble with fans.

Who is Brianna Chickenfry dating? You might recognize him.

Brianna LaPaglia attends Vanity Fair And TikTok Celebrate Vanities A Night For Young Hollywood In Los Angeles on March 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
After calling it quits with her boyfriend Nik Pelligrino, Brianna has moved on to someone new. It was initially reported by Page Six that Brianna has started a relationship with country music star Zach Bryan. She later confirmed the rumor during an appearance on her podcast Plan Bri Uncut.

She said, "I think I might have some stuff to address: I’ve been hanging out with a guy named Zach." She ultimately admitted that his last name is Bryan in the episode. The Barstool Sports star went on to say that their relationship isn't serious.

Brianna said, "We’re just hanging out, having fun, and that’s where I’ve been, that’s what I’ve been doing, that’s what I’m gonna be doing for a little bit. We’ll see where it goes, and I’m happy."

Also, she revealed that the main reason why she has decided to make her relationship public is because of the questioning she has been getting from his fans.

"It’s the one thing I just wanted for me, and it just sucks with the internet, how they speculate and s–t with timelines and stuff. It’s just stupid, so I figured I would just say it before the whole internet gets to say who I am and what I’m doing, you know?" she said in the podcast.

Zach Bryan was in a relationship right before dating Brianna.

Zach Bryan performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2022 Stagecoach Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 30, 2022 in Indio, California
It makes sense for Zach's fans to be speculating how long he and Brianna have been seeing each other. The Grammy-nominated musician was in a relationship just months before being with Brianna.

It was announced in late May that he and his girlfriend Deb Peifer split. Bryan also issued a public tweet about their break up, but he has since deleted his account.

Was Zach Bryan married before dating Brianna?

Deb was not Bryan's only public relationship he's been in. He was actually married to a woman named Rose Madden. According to Us Weekly, the two wed in 2020 and decided to separate in 2021.

There is not much public information surrounding his first marriage, which made his fans not 100 percent convinced that it ended in a pleasant way. In fact, many accusations came up when he broke the news.

Hollywood Life reported that fans speculated the singer may have cheated on Rose. As of July 2023, those unsubstantiated rumors have still not been addressed.

