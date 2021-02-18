Brianna LaPaglia aka Brianna Chickenfry Dropped out of College for Barstool Sports

In July of 2020, Brianna announced her podcast with Barstool called PlanBri Uncut where she talks about what it's like "navigating your life in your early 20s." The bio for her podcast on the site also reads, "She’s not here to sugarcoat anything, sharing her insane drunken memories all while giving tips on relationships, friendships, partying, and much more." Sounds entertaining to us!

She also frequently writes blog posts for her PlanBri section on the Barstool main website.