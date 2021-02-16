Is Addison Rae Joining Dream SMP? Tommy Innit May Have Leaked Huge News

Is Addison Rae Joining Dream SMP? Tommy Innit May Have Leaked Huge NewsBy Michelle Stein
Feb. 16 2021, Published 4:41 p.m. ET
Since joining TikTok, Addison Rae Easterling has gone from your average college student to one of the most-followed (and highest-paid) TikTok stars out there. Her rapid rise to fame has allowed the influencer to branch out into other avenues — including fashion and makeup lines, as well as acting, as she's starring in the gender-swapped She's All That remake, He's All That. Addison has most recently been rumored to be joining Dream SMP, a Minecraft collective. But is there any truth to it?
What is Dream SMP, anyway?
OK, for starters: What is Dream SMP? Basically it's a private Minecraft server that was created by YouTuber Dream in May 2020. Dream SMP is comprised of 32 other popular creators — such as TommyInnit, GeorgeNotFound, and Sapnap, among others — and it's divided into factions. Creators role-play in order to create intricate storylines while playing Minecraft.
Is Addison Rae joining Dream SMP?
In December 2020, rumors of Addison joining Dream SMP first started when member Karl Jacobs reached out to her via Twitter. Addison had tweeted, "What’s happening?" alongside photos of her making silly faces. Karl replied, "Hey Addison Rae, I dont know what's happening but what I think should happen is we become better friends by me playing Minecraft with you. Lemme know!"
To that, Addison responded, "Same. I’m down to play this week," to which Karl replied, "DM'd :]."
This brings us to 2021. On Jan. 16, Dream SMP member TommyInnit was streaming his game when out of nowhere, he exclaimed, "Why is Addison Rae in the general chat of the Dream SMP Discord? What is going on?"
People speculated that TommyInnit had accidentally leaked that Addison was joining Dream SMP, as both Dream and Addison then started to (seemingly) get him to stop talking about it. Whoops!
tommy leaking that addison rae is in the dream smp discord and immediately seeing DREAM IS TYPING.... i just know his heart rate skyrocketed— tea?? (@elytraheart) January 16, 2021
Tons of people aren't happy about the possibility of Addison Rae joining Dream SMP.
It isn't the first time (and it definitely won't be the last time), but fans of TikTok stars tend to get pretty worked up whenever they attempt to pursue other platforms/methods of revenue. Upon hearing the news that Addison might very well be joining Dream SMP, plenty of her followers were less than thrilled — and so were Dream SMP fans.
People on both sides have gone so far as to threaten to abandon their respective fandoms if she joins.
@whoisaddison please don't join Dream smp- pic.twitter.com/KLeu0f7wkp— Emilie (@emilienotfoumd) January 16, 2021
can i just say if addison rae gets a big part on the dream smp and is involved in the lore more than niki i will punch a hole through my screen— rain hates luka // IGNORE LAYOUT (@catdiscs) January 17, 2021
if Addison Rae does get whitelisted or something for the dream smp i stg if any of you dare to send her hate or death threats i will literally be so disappointed in this fandom— izzy the habibi || I LOVE KARL || 🌙 (@honk_izzy_) January 16, 2021
Meanwhile, others are concerned that Addison will only bring negativity with her to Dream SMP — considering she reportedly said the N-word, and has been accused of blackfishing, actions that many have labeled as racist. Not to mention, they're worried her fans will start shipping her with other members of Dream SMP (some of whom are still under 18).
for the people wondering why no one wants addison rae. it’s because addison rae is literally a racist promblematic tiktok et who should not be playing minecraft with the dream smp. she would do something to get them all cancelled. sorry not sorry but no one wants this.— epiclyenotfound (@epiclyewastaken) January 16, 2021
It looks like fans will have to wait and see whether Addison Rae really is joining Dream SMP — or whether she's simply planning on a one-time collaboration. Either way, Addison's presence in the Dream SMP Discord probably means something is in the works. Stay tuned!