Is Addison Rae Joining Dream SMP? Tommy Innit May Have Leaked Huge News

In December 2020, rumors of Addison joining Dream SMP first started when member Karl Jacobs reached out to her via Twitter. Addison had tweeted, "What’s happening?" alongside photos of her making silly faces. Karl replied, "Hey Addison Rae, I dont know what's happening but what I think should happen is we become better friends by me playing Minecraft with you. Lemme know!"

To that, Addison responded, "Same. I’m down to play this week," to which Karl replied, "DM'd :]."