Check out This List of TikTok Star Addison Rae's (Rumored) Past Boyfriends!

Since creating her TikTok account in July 2019, Addison Rae Easterling has skyrocketed to social media fame in the last few months. The Louisiana native is a member of the viral app's Hype House and regularly shares videos of herself dancing, lip syncing, and performing sketches.

The 19-year-old currently boasts almost 40 million followers on her TikTok channel, has garnered brand deals, and is signed to talent agency WME, as well as her parents Sheri Easterling and Monty Lopez. Though the teen star has become super successful in a short time, she seemingly likes to keep details about her personal life private, including her relationship status.

So, is Addison Rae dating anyone at the moment?