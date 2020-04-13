Is Monty Lopez Addison Rae's Biological Father?

TikTok star Addison Rae is rapidly climbing to become one of the most-followed accounts on the app. With over 33 million followers in less than a year on the app, the Hype House member has been a budding social media star to watch for since day one.

Not only has her fame rocketed her to internet stardom, but she's brought her family along with her. Both of her parents, Sheri Easterling and Monty Lopez, signed with the same management company as Addison.