What's the Beef Between Nate Hill and Addison Rae?

It used to just be YouTube stars who were getting into fights, arguing on Twitter, and then releasing tell-all videos about whomever their feud is with. That is until TikTok came onto the scene and with that, a slew of young people. Some of whom even live in a house together! Now that there is a new group on the scene, some other internet celebrities aren’t taking too kindly to the new kids on the block, like TikTok superstars and Hype House members Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae.