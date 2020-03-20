The Hype House Legal Problems, Explained

Daisy told Insider, "I'm not being portrayed as who I really am — the business mind that I do have and everything that I brought to the Hype House and did for the Hype House. So I just got a little bit frustrated, you know? And I wanted to come and share my story. Especially because I did start off being an Instagram model and you know, they don't have like the best rep of being smart or business-minded. They're just seen as these like, pretty girls taking photo and that's it, you know? So I thought it was kind of important to share that you can do both."