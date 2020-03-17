Daisy Keech Moved out of the Hype House — What's Next for the Group?

Daisy Keech has already moved out of the Hype House — and others might follow her example very soon.

The model left the much-envied community of TikTok creators after her request to be credited as one of the founding members was ignored by Thomas Petrou and Chase Hudson. The Hype House is about to release its first line of merchandise, even though Daisy's lack of approval was disregarded. What's going on? Is the Hype House splitting up?