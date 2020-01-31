The Hype House Has Some Rules for Its Members

TikTok stars are rapidly taking over the influencer realm as the new stars to watch out for, even though most of them are teenagers. But like most internet influencers, some of the app's top creators have moved in together in Los Angeles.

Meet the Hype House — a group of 19 of the current top TikTokers. This group of teenagers is living together in a Los Angeles Mansion some could only dream of affording.

But how much does the Hype House cost, and what is it like living in the house?