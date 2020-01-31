We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
hype-house-cost-1580502658792.jpg
Source: Instagram

The Hype House Has Some Rules for Its Members

By

TikTok stars are rapidly taking over the influencer realm as the new stars to watch out for, even though most of them are teenagers. But like most internet influencers, some of the app's top creators have moved in together in Los Angeles.

Meet the Hype House — a group of 19 of the current top TikTokers. This group of teenagers is living together in a Los Angeles Mansion some could only dream of affording.

But how much does the Hype House cost, and what is it like living in the house?

How much does the Hype House cost?

Currently, the only estimate we have on the cost of the house is from DeseretNews, who claims that rent for a room in the house is $900 a month. 