How Much Money Does Addison Rae Make? The TikTok Star Is Only Getting Started

This is a pretty big deal, because Addison will be able to flex her skills beyond TikTok. While she's gone viral for many of her dance moves on TikTok, we know that Addison is actually a professionally trained dancer (she was part of the Shreveport Dance Academy in 2019). She also told Entertainment Tonight that she wants to get into acting. "I'm pushing to get into acting really hard right now," she said, adding that she wants to be on Stranger Things.