Top 10 TikTok Users on the App Right Now

Zach King got his start on YouTube, where his first upload was a skit he made with a friend titled "Jedi Kittens." The video racked up millions of views in just a few days of posting, and now has over 17 million on the site.

Zach also gained notoriety on Vine, the now-defunct six-second video app, where he would edit his vines to make it look like he was doing magic. He's continued that trend in his TikToks, editing the videos to be more than your average lip-sync. He currently has 36.6 million followers on the app.