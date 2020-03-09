We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Loren Gray Talks Prom Style, Taylor Swift, and TikTok (EXCLUSIVE)

By

If you’re not on TikTok, you’re missing the meteoric rise of Loren Gray. The singer and social media personality is the most followed person on the video app, with an astonishing 39.9 million followers. The Pennsylvania native has fan accounts dedicated to her videos, her stylish hair, and makeup looks and her on-trend outfits. 

Haven’t seen her yet? You will. The 17-year-old is currently the face of Betsey Johnson’s 2020 Prom Collection in partnership with Macy’s. As if that weren’t enough to make her a household name, Loren is also featured in Taylor Swift’s new music video for her single, “The Man.” Yes, Taylor counts herself as a Loren Gray fan. 