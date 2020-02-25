TSA Banned Employees From Using TikTok Due to Security Concerns

Some employees of TSA were using the app to engage with travelers on a TSA TikTok page. Though the videos were light in nature, including quips about what to pack, the senators were worried that this could pose a security risk for flyers. The videos were often also shared on Twitter, which exposed even more people to the issue.

On Feb. 23, Senator Schumer once again wrote a letter to the federal agency about the app's continued use, even after the Department of Homeland Security and the Pentagon banned the app.

"These videos sure do make you chuckle; they’re creative." But China might be laughing at these TSA postings for very different reasons, and that should concern us and it’s why I am urging the TSA to find a different platform, and cease its use of TikTok now," Senator Schumer wrote in his letter.