Source: Getty

TSA Banned Employees From Using TikTok Due to Security Concerns

While millions of people are having fun watching and making content for the viral short video sharing app TikTok, employees for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will no longer be able to do so. The app was banned after months of concerns over whether or not employees of the federal agency should be using it to connect with people online. 

The ban was spearheaded by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and, initially, Senator Tom Cotton (R-KY). The two released a letter over their reasoning for it, and it has to do with security concerns. Eventually, Senator Schumer wrote another letter, and the TSA ban followed shortly thereafter. Why did the TSA ban TikTok? Read on to find out why employees are no longer allowed to use it while at work. 