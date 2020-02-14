We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
creatortopia-2020-1581703239384.jpg
Source: Courtesy: Kesley Bourgeois

The First-Ever Creatortopia Brought Together Your Fave TikTok Stars (EXCLUSIVE)

What's better than one TikToker? What about 10 in one house creating viral content for four days straight? That's exactly why The Skorys established the first-ever exclusive creator retreat dubbed Creatortopia

And the results speak for themselves. The videos from Creatortopia have just started to be posted on TikTok and already have over 10 million views across the platform. 

Distractify spoke exclusively with Cole Skory about the event, and he revealed what it was really like spending a long weekend in a multi-million dollar mansion in Scottsdale, AZ., with some of the biggest names on TikTok.  