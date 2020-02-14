The First-Ever Creatortopia Brought Together Your Fave TikTok Stars (EXCLUSIVE)

When it came down to the TikTokers who were invited to the first-ever Creatortopia, the requirements were simple.

"We had a very specific vibe for who we wanted to invite, not only because we had to spend four days with these people, but we also hold ourselves and our brand to a very high standard of being family and brand-friendly," Cole explained. "We wanted to make sure that everyone in the house would be compatible and get along with the other creators, and we think we achieved that. At the end of the event, we created a family rather than an event, and it was really special."