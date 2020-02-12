We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
tonylopez1-1581364120359.jpg
Source: Instagram

TikTok Star Tony Lopez's Nudes Were Leaked — Details on His Reaction

By

With TikTok fame comes the added responsibility of having to be extra careful over your private information. Tony Lopez, who is one half of dance duo The Lopez Brothers, began getting a lot of attention online after several Twitter users claimed to have access to intimate videos of Tony. In addition to allegedly having these videos, one Twitter user was more than willing to share them — to anyone who asked. 

Tony's nudes were leaked online, leading there to be an outcry over his privacy. Unfortunately, many fans have also been claiming that they'll never see him the same again following the scandal. 

Who is Tony Lopez on TikTok? Read on to find out about the scandal involving Tony's nudes, how he reacted, and to learn who exactly the TikTok star is. 