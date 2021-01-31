Video Allegedly Shows Mom of 14-Year-Old Confronting TikTok Star Ondreaz Lopez

In a now-deleted video posted on Tuesday, Jan. 26, TikTok user @sainttbaby posted a video of a 23-year-old man, allegedly Ondrez, talking over the phone with a woman about his interactions with a 14-year-old, who seems to be the teen’s mother, as Daily Dot reports.

“You know what could happen to you? … You could end up in jail,” the woman says in the clip, which has surfaced on YouTube .

“I do realize that,” the man replies.

The woman says, “We need to talk in person. And I’m bringing my daughter with me. And my sister. And we need to figure this out.”

The woman asks to meet the man that day, and they start talking about meeting places before the video cuts out.

“OK, I’m totally OK with that,” the man replies.