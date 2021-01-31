Video Allegedly Shows Mom of 14-Year-Old Confronting TikTok Star Ondreaz Lopez

Video Allegedly Shows Mom of 14-Year-Old Confronting TikTok Star Ondreaz LopezBy Dan Clarendon
Jan. 31 2021, Published 12:42 p.m. ET
Twitter users are expressing shock and dismay over brothers and TikTok stars Tony and Ondreaz Lopez, especially because some thought the latter was the “not problematic brother.” So, what happened with Ondreaz Lopez?
Trigger warning: This article covers allegations of sexual assault.
Ondreaz is facing a new scandal involving his alleged interactions with an underage girl, just weeks after a lawsuit accused Tony of committing sexual battery and soliciting explicit photos from underage girls in a lawsuit, as People reported.
“I really regret ever supporting Ondreaz and Tony Lopez,” one person wrote on Twitter. “I wish I would’ve known what I know about them now back then. Sad to see what kind of people they really are.”
A TikTok user allegedly shared audio of a phone call between Ondreaz and a 14-year-old’s mother.
In a now-deleted video posted on Tuesday, Jan. 26, TikTok user @sainttbaby posted a video of a 23-year-old man, allegedly Ondrez, talking over the phone with a woman about his interactions with a 14-year-old, who seems to be the teen’s mother, as Daily Dot reports.
“You know what could happen to you? … You could end up in jail,” the woman says in the clip, which has surfaced on YouTube.
“I do realize that,” the man replies.
The woman says, “We need to talk in person. And I’m bringing my daughter with me. And my sister. And we need to figure this out.”
The woman asks to meet the man that day, and they start talking about meeting places before the video cuts out.
“OK, I’m totally OK with that,” the man replies.
“People on my main account keep asking what happened with Ondreaz but here it is,” @sainttbaby captioned the clip.
@sainttbaby claims to be a friend of the alleged victim, posting the video to protect the friend’s anonymity. “We want people to know that the Lopez brothers are no bueno and be careful, girlies,” @sainttbaby added.
After a TikTok commenter said that the male voice in the video doesn’t sound like Ondreaz, @sainttbaby wrote, “Oh yeah ‘cause I would definitely risk getting sued by them.”
Ondreaz denied accusations of sexual assault in 2020.
In June 2020, a Twitter user named Al accused Ondreaz of sexually assaulting them in 2018, when Al was 17. “He forced my hand on his d--k and wouldn’t let me pull alway until I turned the other way around,” Al wrote, in part.
Ondreaz denied the allegations at the time, writing, “We mutually made out for about half an hour, and it felt like things were escalating, so I did get on top of [them]. At this point, [they] then stopped me and said [they] didn’t want to have sex. I was definitely confused, but at no point did [they] have to force herself out from under me.” [Pronouns have been changed to fix Ondreaz’s misgendering of Al.]
If you need support, The National Sexual Assault Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-656-4673. You will be connected with a trained staff member in your area. Or visit RAINN.org to chat online with a support specialist at any time.