We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
charli-damelio-tiktok-fight-1581611185338.jpg
Source: Instagram

TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio Allegedly Caught Fighting in Video Posted to Twitter

By

Recently, TikTok star Charli and her sister Dixie D'Amelio opened up about being victims of cyberbullying in a new Unicef campaign. The social media influencers revealed that their rising fame has made them targets for mean comments.

"They don't like how my face looks for some reason. A lot about my body shape, my body type, which hits close to home because I struggle a lot with body image, body dysmorphia, bad eating habits," Charli stated in the video.

While the 15-year-old shines a light on the damage these hurtful comments can have on her psyche, Charli is also getting attention for another reason. And, it's not because she posted a new viral TikTok dance on her channel. 

A video has surfaced on Twitter that allegedly shows the young teen engaging in a physical altercation with another girl. 