TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio Allegedly Caught Fighting in Video Posted to Twitter

Recently, TikTok star Charli and her sister Dixie D'Amelio opened up about being victims of cyberbullying in a new Unicef campaign. The social media influencers revealed that their rising fame has made them targets for mean comments.

"They don't like how my face looks for some reason. A lot about my body shape, my body type, which hits close to home because I struggle a lot with body image, body dysmorphia, bad eating habits," Charli stated in the video.