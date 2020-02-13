We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
TikTok Stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio Are Standing up to Cyberbullies

If you’re on TikTok, then you already know that Charli D’Amelio and her sister, Dixie, are two of the most popular creators on the app. These two have taken the app by storm by posting dancing videos with unique choreography. The two garner millions of views per video and with that kind of fame comes a lot of love...but even more hate. 

Now, the girls are standing up to the haters and cyberbullies and sharing their stories to help show how serious this problem is. 