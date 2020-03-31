Are Griffin Johnson and Dixie D'Amelio Tiktok's Newest "It" Couple?

Did Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson walk so Griffin Johnson and Dixie D'Amelio could run? That's the rumor in the TikTok community, as two of the app's biggest stars are fueling the romance rumors. Dixie D'Amelio is the sister of TikTok's most followed profile, Charli D'Amelio, and she's a Hype House member, which is a group of stars from the dance app who are solely focused on their profiles.

Griffin is also a TikTok star, whose allegiance is to the Sway House, another TikTok collective.