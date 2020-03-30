Kids Are Making Their Parents Do the "Blinding Lights" TikTok Challenge

The challenge begins with the family bouncing into the room and taking center stage. Once the beat picks up, there is a lot of choreographed kicking with pointed toes, waving of the arms, and some sort of swimming motion. The whole dance ends with a jump in the air. This challenge has become so popular that when searched in TikTok, you will come across over 64 million search results of people taking the dance on. Even America’s Got Talent judge, Howie Mandel, has gotten in on the fun.