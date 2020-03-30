Kids Are Making Their Parents Do the "Blinding Lights" TikTok Challenge

Kids Are Making Their Parents Do the "Blinding Lights" TikTok ChallengeBy Katie Garrity
Some people are entering their third week of quarantine and with that comes boredom, too much time on one’s hands, and lots of quality time with family. Once all the shows have been binged, the banana bread has been baked, and the puzzles have been completed, what else is there left to do but get your parents and dance on TikTok?
Dance challenges on TikTok are a staple of the app at this point and when The Weeknd released his single “Blinding Lights,” the TikTok community took it upon themselves to create yet another dance challenge for people to participate in. This one took on a particular life of its own once many were told to social distance and stay at home.
With plenty of Gen Z kids back at home with their parents quarantining, they couldn’t help but get them in on the Blinding Lights TikTok Challenge as well.
The challenge features the song “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd.
The challenge requires creators to dance in a video to The Weeknd's hit song "Blinding Lights." The single has been on the top of the charts for weeks, so it's not surprising that many are addicted to the tune. It’s also common for TikTok “sounds” to become top songs on the charts, The Weeknd’s song is no exception.
The challenge sees TikTok users perform a specific dance routine to the song. You can do the challenge on your own or with multiple people. The dance obviously looks more put together and funny with more people, however.
Many have gotten their parents in on the TikTok "Blinding Lights" challenge.
With so many isolating with their families during this time, many TikTok users thought it was the perfect time to get their families in on the action. Searching #blindinglightschallenge on TikTok will garner you thousands of videos of kids with their dads and moms kicking their feet and waving their arms to the tune of “Blinding Lights.” At this point, at least one of the members of the challenge needs to be a parent.
The challenge begins with the family bouncing into the room and taking center stage. Once the beat picks up, there is a lot of choreographed kicking with pointed toes, waving of the arms, and some sort of swimming motion. The whole dance ends with a jump in the air. This challenge has become so popular that when searched in TikTok, you will come across over 64 million search results of people taking the dance on. Even America’s Got Talent judge, Howie Mandel, has gotten in on the fun.
Twitter has reacted to this challenge with mixed feelings.
Because the song itself has been such a popular topic of conversation given the fame of The Weeknd before TikTok, Twitter users are confused as to why this song is now being called a “TikTok song” and mainly being associated with the app itself.
Others cannot stand the song and want the challenge to go away for eternity. Lucky for them, as with many TikTok challenges, they come and go quickly. Before we all know it, there will be another dance to master and another challenge to accept.
