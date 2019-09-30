Reese Witherspoon Has Officially Joined TikTok, Thanks to Her Son Deacon

It's no secret that Reese Witherspoon is a social media queen. From Facebook and Instagram to Snapchat and Twitter, the actress has been sharing awesome content that just never disappoints. However, there was one app that she had yet to master, and that was TikTok.

Lucky for her, though, her teenage son Deacon Phillippe is a pro when it comes to the social media video platform. So like any other confused mom would, Reese took it upon herself to ask her son for help.

Reese Witherspoon's TikTok lesson from her son is hilarious. On Instagram, the actress shared a video of the hilarious lesson, from her asking Deacon about the app to her trying out the latest dance moves for her first video. It started out with what nearly every teenager dreads: Having a clueless parent say, "I've brought you here because I have questions for you." After telling Deacon that it's about TikTok, he hilariously mumbled "Oh God..."

Source: Instagram

Reese continued: "What is TikTok? For all the moms out there, what is TikTok?" After briefly explaining that it's a "short-form video platform" for kids, his mom added: "Should I be on TikTok?" With some hesitation he agreed that she should, and when she asked him to help her make her first video, he awkwardly said "sure."

Reese shows off her dance moves. Well, judging by the look on her son's face, she at least tried to. As she showed him the latest moves that she's seen people doing, Deacon patiently watched, but didn't look too impressed with most of them. So instead, he resorted to teaching her a few moves of his own, like the millie rock.

Source: Instagram

It seemed like she was getting the hang of it, so he encouraged her. But then he turned to the camera and, shaking his head, jokingly said: "So embarrassing."

It seems like the hilarious tutorial paid off, however, because at the end of the video Reese can be seen participating in the "Mr. Sandman" trend, which involves using TikTok's nine-split-screen filter. Success!!

Why is TikTok so huge? It really does feel like TiKTok skyrocketed to popularity out of nowhere. But for those who don’t know, it used to be called Musical.ly, an app where users could make and share short lip-sync videos. In 2018, ByteDance bought Musical.ly and then merged it with their existing app TikTok. So technically, "TikTok" already had a pretty huge fanbase.

Who else can I find on TikTok? Reese is just one of many famous stars who can be found on the app. For instance, Jennifer Lopez joined the app to help promote NBC’s World of Dance, athlete Tom Brady joined after the NFL announced a partnership with the platform, and even Jimmy Fallon joined in on the fun, using the app to engage his followers with fun challenges.