TikTok Users Are Trying to Spend All of Bill Gates' Money on NFL Teams and F16s

What could you buy for $90 billion? That’s what one TikTok star decided to find out when she stumbled onto a website that lets you "spend Bill Gates’ money."

Influencer Isabella Avila’s attempt at draining the Microsoft co-founder’s fortune by "purchasing" big-ticket items like passenger jets and Super Bowl ads went viral in November when the 20-year-old and her 4.2 million followers discovered just how difficult it is to spend anywhere close to that amount.