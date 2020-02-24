We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
TikTok Users Are Trying to Spend All of Bill Gates' Money on NFL Teams and F16s

What could you buy for $90 billion? That’s what one TikTok star decided to find out when she stumbled onto a website that lets you "spend Bill Gates’ money."

Influencer Isabella Avila’s attempt at draining the Microsoft co-founder’s fortune by "purchasing" big-ticket items like passenger jets and Super Bowl ads went viral in November when the 20-year-old and her 4.2 million followers discovered just how difficult it is to spend anywhere close to that amount.

In the three months since the video was first posted, Bill’s net worth has increased by several billion — he's now worth an estimated $112.8 billion and holds the title of second richest man in the world. What would you splurge on if you had that kind of dough?