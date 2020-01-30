We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
bill-gates-2-1580400921335.jpg
Source: Instagram

Bill Gates' Daughter Is Getting Married and She and Her Fiancé Are the Cutest Thing Ever

By

If you ever wondered what kind of wedding business magnate and philanthropist Bill Gates would drop loads of his Microsoft money on, you’re about to find out. His oldest daughter, Jennifer Gates, just got engaged to her boyfriend of two years and the internet is going wild trying to figure out who Bill Gates’ daughter is and if she, too, has an interest in business and technology.

Jennifer took to Instagram on Jan. 29 to announce her engagement to her boyfriend, Nayel Nassar, and they are adorable together. He posted his own Instagram photos to commemorate the occasion and sang her praises and people are just as curious about who he is. Jennifer and her new fiancé are definitely going to be the topic of a lot of discussions for the foreseeable future.