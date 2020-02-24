Do Firstborn Daughters Look Uncannily Similar to Their Dads? TikTok Thinks So

The latest trend to shake TikTok to its core? Fortunately for worried parents and less stout-hearted adolescents alike, 'Every firstborn daughter' doesn't involve erratic car swerving, exploding plug sockets, or throwing kitchen equipment in the air.

Instead, it sees content creators go through the family archives in search of old photographs of themselves and their dads. Why? To prove that every firstborn daughter looks like a female version of her dad.