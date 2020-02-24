We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Do Firstborn Daughters Look Uncannily Similar to Their Dads? TikTok Thinks So

The latest trend to shake TikTok to its core? Fortunately for worried parents and less stout-hearted adolescents alike, 'Every firstborn daughter' doesn't involve erratic car swerving, exploding plug sockets, or throwing kitchen equipment in the air. 

Instead, it sees content creators go through the family archives in search of old photographs of themselves and their dads. Why? To prove that every firstborn daughter looks like a female version of her dad. 

'Every firstborn daughter' calls on TikTok users to sample old family photos.

The surge of new videos explore the physiognomic similarities between firstborn girls and their dads — and some of the results are truly uncanny. 

From Kaitlyn Brown to Cheltje and Dillweed, there's no shortage of TikTok stars joining in on the trend, sampling decades-old family photographs of their fathers and pastiching those alongside photos of themselves to corroborate the theory.