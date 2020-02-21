We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
BTS Apparently Previewed Part of Their New Album on TikTok Before Its Release

Avid BTS fans across the globe are going haywire at the moment, as the critically-acclaimed K-Pop band (finally!) released their seventh studio album on Friday, Feb. 21. According to the press release, the entirety of the album reportedly tells a heartfelt story of how each member of the band apparently "found themselves" over the last year or so, since their previous album release.

And while "Map of the Soul: 7" is gaining well-deserved traction, we're also simultaneously obsessing over the BTS TikTok account. Yes, BTS has a TikTok, and they're now starting to use it to preview unreleased music and never-before-seen videos. 