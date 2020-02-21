BTS Apparently Previewed Part of Their New Album on TikTok Before Its Release

There is truly nothing we love more than getting the chance to see the members of BTS being their goofy selves off-stage, which is why their TikTok is simply the best — from spooky Halloween clips to completing a variety of challenges, the group uses the app to create all different kinds of videos. It's kind of amazing.

Check out this video of the boys completing the CNS challenge — it's super cute and as usual, we're so, so in love.