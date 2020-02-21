The Cha-Cha Slide Challenge on TikTok Might Be the Most Dangerous One Ever

While most challenges on TikTok are harmless dance ones, like the Spooky Scary Skeleton and Renegade ones, a few recent trends on the app have been life-threatening. The Skullbreaker challenge alarmed parents and law enforcement officials alike when teenagers were being sent to the hospital after landing on the back of their heads. Several even died.

Now, the Cha-Cha Slide challenge is raising the concerns of many because it has the potential to cause serious harm. Most Cha-Cha Slide challenge videos have even been removed from the app because of how reckless the people posting them are acting.

What is the Cha-Cha Slide challenge on TikTok? Some are calling it the most dangerous challenge ever to be on TikTok.