The Cha-Cha Slide Challenge on TikTok Might Be the Most Dangerous One Ever

The Cha-Cha Slide Challenge on TikTok Might Be the Most Dangerous One EverBy Shannon Raphael
While most challenges on TikTok are harmless dance ones, like the Spooky Scary Skeleton and Renegade ones, a few recent trends on the app have been life-threatening. The Skullbreaker challenge alarmed parents and law enforcement officials alike when teenagers were being sent to the hospital after landing on the back of their heads. Several even died.
Now, the Cha-Cha Slide challenge is raising the concerns of many because it has the potential to cause serious harm. Most Cha-Cha Slide challenge videos have even been removed from the app because of how reckless the people posting them are acting.
What is the Cha-Cha Slide challenge on TikTok? Some are calling it the most dangerous challenge ever to be on TikTok.
What is the Cha-Cha Slide challenge on TikTok?
Many know the "Cha-Cha Slide" song by D.J. Casper aka The Slide Man from weddings, dances, and other celebratory events. The 2000 song has now transcended D.J.ed events and is part of this viral TikTok challenge, which includes driving to the lyrics.
Instead of moving one's body to the lyrics, people are now driving their cars to it while on active roads.
The lyrics include rapid movements, which is making TikTok users drive erratically on the road. These such lyrics include:
"To the right, now / To the left / Take it back now y'all / One hop this time, one hop this time / Right foot two stomps / Left foot two stomps / Slide to the left / Slide to the right."
The quick changes are causing drivers to veer into oncoming traffic. Though most people were trying to do the challenge on roads without other drivers to be safe, some have almost flipped their own vehicles over.
When the "criss-cross" lyric is played, drivers jerk back and forth into two lanes. If any drivers are present in the other direction, the challenge has the potential to cause a serious accident.
The danger in this challenge is clear, and many were urging teens on TikTok to use their better judgment and not do the challenge.
The app is beginning to remove all hashtagged videos that have anything to do with the Cha-Cha Slide challenge. But, according to The New York Post, it had already gone viral, and several videos had millions of views on them before they were taken down.
There's been a trend of dangerous TikTok challenges.
Because of how popular TikTok has gotten since it launched in 2017, people are trying dangerous stunts in order to get famous. In addition to the Cha-Cha Slide challenge, there has been a rise in trends that put people's safety in jeopardy.
The Skullbreaker challenge has led to skull fractures, death, and multiple arrests. Schools and police officers around the world were pleading with teenagers not to post the videos online. The Skullbreaker challenge videos have since been removed.
The penny challenge also alarmed the public, as TikTokers were putting pennies into a slot between a partially plugged in phone charger and electrical outlets. The sparks that resulted had the potential to cause fires. The challenge was done in schools around the country, which posed an incredible safety hazard.
The Bright Eye challenge is yet another TikTok trend that can cause serious personal harm. It involves users mixing strawberry jelly, shaving cream, hand sanitizer, and bleach in a bag. Users then put the mixture on one of their eyes for an hour, and the result is a lighter looking iris.
Teenagers are trying many things to increase the viewer traffic on their TikTok pages, to the point where they sometimes risk their lives and the lives of others. TikTok's response thus far has been to remove the videos.
TikTok has not released a statement about the Cha-Cha Slide challenge.
