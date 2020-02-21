We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
chachaslide-1582298607586.jpg
Source: YouTube

The Cha-Cha Slide Challenge on TikTok Might Be the Most Dangerous One Ever

By

While most challenges on TikTok are harmless dance ones, like the Spooky Scary Skeleton and Renegade ones, a few recent trends on the app have been life-threatening. The Skullbreaker challenge alarmed parents and law enforcement officials alike when teenagers were being sent to the hospital after landing on the back of their heads. Several even died.

Now, the Cha-Cha Slide challenge is raising the concerns of many because it has the potential to cause serious harm. Most Cha-Cha Slide challenge videos have even been removed from the app because of how reckless the people posting them are acting. 

What is the Cha-Cha Slide challenge on TikTok? Some are calling it the most dangerous challenge ever to be on TikTok. 