We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
charli1-2-1581691600007.jpg
Source: Instagram

Jordan Matter Is THE Dance Photographer for TikTok's Biggest Stars

By

Even if you don't have TikTok downloaded on your phone, chances are, you've still heard of Charli D'Amelio. The 15-year-old became an overnight sensation on the video app. She now boasts more than 26 million followers and she's received over a billion likes on her videos.

It's no surprise then that the teenager was given a spot in Hype House, a collective of bonafide TikTok stars who live together and create content together (though Charli doesn't actually reside there because of her age). 

Along with some of her fellow Hype House members — including Addison Easterling, The Lopez Brothers, Tayler Holder, and Michael Le — Charli enlisted the help of dance photographer Jordan Matter to take pictures of the group on the Santa Monica Pier. He's a highly in-demand artist, and he's also a social media star in his own right. 

Who is Jordan Matter? Find out who he is and how he became such a big name in the TikTok world. 