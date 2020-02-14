Jordan Matter Is THE Dance Photographer for TikTok's Biggest Stars

Even if you don't have TikTok downloaded on your phone, chances are, you've still heard of Charli D'Amelio. The 15-year-old became an overnight sensation on the video app. She now boasts more than 26 million followers and she's received over a billion likes on her videos.

It's no surprise then that the teenager was given a spot in Hype House, a collective of bonafide TikTok stars who live together and create content together (though Charli doesn't actually reside there because of her age).