TikTok's Skullbreaker Challenge Has Led to Several Deaths and Arrests

Though participating in challenges on TikTok is a surefire way to ensure that your videos get seen by a wider audience, there was one viral trend that was causing serious injury, and sometimes, even fatality. While many TikTok challenges include a dance routine, like the Renegade Challenge, the Skullbreaker Challenge involved falling and getting a head injury. 

What is the Skullbreaker Challenge on TikTok? The dangerous trend on the app, which is also known as the Tripping Jump Challenge, was soon fully removed — but not before several people died and others were seriously hurt. Read on for the details of what it entailed, and why authorities were urging people not to participate in it.