Sorry, Everyone — Bryce Hall and Addison Rae Aren't Dating Each Other

Bryce Hall and Addison Rae shot to fame with adorable TikTok videos that see them perform elaborate dance routines and engage in some ever-quirky lip-synching. The two would have strong chances of attaining the much-coveted status of TikTok's coolest couple. The only catch is that they claim they aren't romantically interested in each other. What's happening with Bryce Hall and Addison Rae? Can we get an update on what their current relationship status is?

So, are Bryce Hall and Addison Rae together? If not, why? Bryce and Addison posted dozens of TikTok videos that see them have the utmost fun together. From perfectly choreographed dance routines to absolutely adorable singalongs, there's nothing they couldn't pull off.

However, the 20-year-old vlogger and the 19-year-old influencer claim that they are just very good friends. They managed to dodge any and all questions regarding their relationship status so far.

Take a recent Instagram live video that saw the adorable duo get roasted by a close friend and frequent collaborator, Anthony Reeves. "Addison, you're not the worst, you're the best," whispers Bryce at the very beginning of the video.

"[...] are you two together?" Anthony shoots the first question. "If we decide to do anything, we're going to wait to kiss until we date," the two answered. "Bryce, are you and Addison dating?" went Anthony's next question. "No, we're not dating," went Bryce' and Addison's response.

"Is he your boyfriend?" asked Anthony from Addison. "No, he's not, he hasn't asked me out," went Addison's stern response. Some fans claim that Addison is simply waiting for Bryce to make the first move — and that it's only a matter of time until the two will become a couple. Either way, Bryce and Addison insist that they are just friends.

Bryce Hall announced his first-ever serious relationship via a vlog. Posted on January 19, 2019, the 5-minute and 50-second-long video saw the YouTuber transform his backyard into a romantic sight. To make the event more intriguing, Bryce decided to blindfold his would-be girlfriend, Elle Danjean, before bringing her out to the beautifully-lit backyard. He handed over a few stuffed toys for her to hold — which she mistook for real animals — before handing over a bouquet of white lilies.

Then, Bryce took the blindfold off to ask Elle whether she would like to be his girlfriend. She said yes, which sent Bryce's friends and fellow vloggers into a state of unmediated euphoria. "I have a girlfriend now," the YouTuber proudly proclaimed at the end of the scene. The relationship had its ups and downs — Bryce posted several videos with the title, "We broke up" in the consequent months – and the two decided to end it for good in the early summer of 2019.