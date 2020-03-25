You Can Follow Addison Rae's Entire Family on TikTok

Honorary Hype House member and TikTok star Addison Rae made her first video on the platform in July 2019, but she's quickly amassed a following of 27.8 million, with her numbers still rapidly rising.

While her feed mostly features videos of her recreating viral dances, it's her videos featuring her parents that have gained the most popularity. Her mom, Sheri Easterling, and her dad, Monty Lopez, make frequent appearances in her videos.