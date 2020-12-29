MrBeast Just Gave Away $100,000 on the Dream SMP — Here's Who Won

The creator is known for his outlandish challenges and giveaways, easily doling out up to $100,000 at a time to a few lucky viewers. Shortly after announcing his new chain restaurant , MrBeast has done it again.

When it comes to internet challenges, YouTuber and philanthropist MrBeast sets the bar high.

On Dec. 28, MrBeast held another massive giveaway, this time in Minecraft. The YouTuber hid $100,000 in gift cards to various stores and restaurants in the Dream SMP (a Minecraft server specifically for members of the Dream Team and their friends), challenging all of the members of the Dream Team to find the grand prize.

Who won MrBeast's Dream SMP challenge?

Anyone who follows MrBeast knows that his challenges can easily go on for days. Previously, the influencer held a Finger on the App challenge, where players had to hold their finger on their phone until they were the last one standing. This challenge ended in a four-way tie after 70 hours, with the winners splitting the grand prize. This challenge is in addition to the countless other giveaway videos he regularly does on his channel, donating to either his followers or various nonprofits.

MrBeast announced the challenge on Twitter, tweeting out that he had hidden the cards in the server and was challenging those with access to it to find them. "I hid $100,000 worth of gift cards on the DreamSMP!" he tweeted. "Good luck!" The $100,000 total was spread across a few different gift cards in varying amounts, ranging from $10,000 to some retailers to $1,000 for others.

Unlike some of his other giveaways, the Dream SMP challenge could only be won by members of the Dream Team SMP. This included Dream, Sapnap, ItsAlyssa, Quackity, Tubbo, Skeppy, and many others. Like most of MrBeast's challenges, many expected this one to go on for hours. Some even expected it to last more than a day. But only a few hours into the challenge, one of the Dream Team members had already located the gift cards.