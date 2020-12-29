MrBeast Just Gave Away $100,000 on the Dream SMP — Here's Who Won

MrBeast Just Gave Away $100,000 on the Dream SMP — Here's Who WonBy Sara Belcher
When it comes to internet challenges, YouTuber and philanthropist MrBeast sets the bar high.
The creator is known for his outlandish challenges and giveaways, easily doling out up to $100,000 at a time to a few lucky viewers. Shortly after announcing his new chain restaurant, MrBeast has done it again.
On Dec. 28, MrBeast held another massive giveaway, this time in Minecraft. The YouTuber hid $100,000 in gift cards to various stores and restaurants in the Dream SMP (a Minecraft server specifically for members of the Dream Team and their friends), challenging all of the members of the Dream Team to find the grand prize.
Who won MrBeast's Dream SMP challenge?
Anyone who follows MrBeast knows that his challenges can easily go on for days. Previously, the influencer held a Finger on the App challenge, where players had to hold their finger on their phone until they were the last one standing. This challenge ended in a four-way tie after 70 hours, with the winners splitting the grand prize.
This challenge is in addition to the countless other giveaway videos he regularly does on his channel, donating to either his followers or various nonprofits.
MrBeast announced the challenge on Twitter, tweeting out that he had hidden the cards in the server and was challenging those with access to it to find them.
"I hid $100,000 worth of gift cards on the DreamSMP!" he tweeted. "Good luck!"
The $100,000 total was spread across a few different gift cards in varying amounts, ranging from $10,000 to some retailers to $1,000 for others.
Unlike some of his other giveaways, the Dream SMP challenge could only be won by members of the Dream Team SMP. This included Dream, Sapnap, ItsAlyssa, Quackity, Tubbo, Skeppy, and many others.
Like most of MrBeast's challenges, many expected this one to go on for hours. Some even expected it to last more than a day. But only a few hours into the challenge, one of the Dream Team members had already located the gift cards.
Who is Tubbo, the player who won the challenge?
MrBeast's Minecraft $100,000 challenge was won by Minecraft creator Tubbo, whose real name is Toby Smith. A 17-year-old English creator, Toby is close friends with fellow Dream Team creator TommyInnit and only recently began gaining popularity in the gaming world.
Toby happened to stumble upon the cards early in the challenge and celebrated gleefully on a live stream. The gift cards were hidden in the Minecraft server in a cave, with five different chests containing the codes to the cards.
The creator ended up winning gift cards with thousands of dollars to Best Buy, GameStop, Taco Bell, Airbnb, Apple, Walmart, and other big-name retailers.
In celebration of winning, Toby revealed he planned to give away the cards during a live stream on his Twitch channel, giving back the wealth to his followers instead of keeping it for himself.
While Toby has been congratulated by members of the Dream Team and MrBeast's own team, he hasn't officially been announced as the winner yet.