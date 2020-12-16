Dream Is Being Accused of Cheating in a 'Minecraft' Speedrun

While the creator has had his speedrun videos placed high in various competitions, a particular fifth-place run was scrutinized by moderators who questioned if Dream was using mods to complete these runs more efficiently.

Since the moderators began studying his speedrun, some have wondered if Dream faked his speedrun . The group of moderators has since put out a 29-page report analyzing the speedrun and its statistical probability of happening — the results of which have led some to question the credibility of his speedruns.

The investigation claims Dream's run was highly improbable.

In the paper analyzing Dream's speedrun, the moderators implied that he continuously got lucky throughout the run in a way that makes the entire run at the very least very unlikely. When looking at the statistics, it seems almost improbable. To complete a Minecraft speedrun, you need to obtain two items that will unlock the end-game sequence. One of these items is more readily found by bartering with Piglins, while the other is dropped by a specific mob.

In the run, Dream successfully traded for one of the items 42 out of 262 times (though the statistics suggest that number should be closer to 12 out of 262), and received the other item 211 times throughout his run. The moderators even compared Dream's run to Illumina, who they consider to be their "luckiest" speedrunner, and explained even with his luckiest speedrun, the numbers still weren't as high as Dream's were.

Moderator Geosquare uploaded a video explaining the findings in the paper, attempting to break down to viewers why his run was not yet verified. “If nothing else, the drop rates from Dream’s streams are so exceptional that they ought to be analyzed for the sake of it, regardless of whether or not any one individual believes they happened legitimately,” the paper reads. This has led to a lot of scrutiny around Dream's content, and as a result he's seen backlash from fans.

