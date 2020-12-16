Dream Is Being Accused of Cheating in a 'Minecraft' Speedrun

Dream Is Being Accused of Cheating in a 'Minecraft' SpeedrunBy Sara Belcher
Updated
After being named one of the top breakout YouTubers of 2020, popular Minecraft speedrunner Dream has faced allegations that he may be using mods to complete his speedruns so quickly.
While the creator has had his speedrun videos placed high in various competitions, a particular fifth-place run was scrutinized by moderators who questioned if Dream was using mods to complete these runs more efficiently.
Since the moderators began studying his speedrun, some have wondered if Dream faked his speedrun. The group of moderators has since put out a 29-page report analyzing the speedrun and its statistical probability of happening — the results of which have led some to question the credibility of his speedruns.
The investigation claims Dream's run was highly improbable.
In the paper analyzing Dream's speedrun, the moderators implied that he continuously got lucky throughout the run in a way that makes the entire run at the very least very unlikely. When looking at the statistics, it seems almost improbable.
To complete a Minecraft speedrun, you need to obtain two items that will unlock the end-game sequence. One of these items is more readily found by bartering with Piglins, while the other is dropped by a specific mob.
In the run, Dream successfully traded for one of the items 42 out of 262 times (though the statistics suggest that number should be closer to 12 out of 262), and received the other item 211 times throughout his run.
The moderators even compared Dream's run to Illumina, who they consider to be their "luckiest" speedrunner, and explained even with his luckiest speedrun, the numbers still weren't as high as Dream's were.
Moderator Geosquare uploaded a video explaining the findings in the paper, attempting to break down to viewers why his run was not yet verified.
“If nothing else, the drop rates from Dream’s streams are so exceptional that they ought to be analyzed for the sake of it, regardless of whether or not any one individual believes they happened legitimately,” the paper reads.
This has led to a lot of scrutiny around Dream's content, and as a result he's seen backlash from fans.
Working on a response video regarding the speedrun stuff, out within a week. Making a quality response is more important to me than rushing it! Sad to see people jumping on the hate wagon before hearing any opposing view point. That's just how the internet works though!— dream (@dreamwastaken2) December 15, 2020
Did Dream fake his speedrun?
In response to the paper, Dream offered a series of tweets on his second account, though said he is working on a more in-depth video to address the situation.
For starters, he clarified that he doesn't "delete [his mod folder] frequently," and confirmed he had told the moderators that the mods in the folder had changed in the 10 days between the speedrun and when they asked for it, as he changes which mods he uses based on the version he's running.
Dream then linked to his 19 minute run world folder in the thread so anyone could download it and view the world and its files.
"This was uploaded *less than 10 minutes after the stream*," he wrote. "This includes the modpacks folder, as well as logs that list every mod that was loaded at the time, no custom mods."
The Minecraft player continues to stand by his previous statement that he did not cheat during the run, and will offer a more in-depth rebuttal in an upcoming video.