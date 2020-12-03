These Are the Top 10 YouTubers of 2020, According to YouTube

In fact, they likely benefited from the millions of people in lockdown looking for entertainment in quarantine.

A lot of people were affected by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, but by the look of these numbers, it doesn't seem like these popular YouTubers were at all.

YouTube has revealed its list of top creators for the year, which is based on a few metrics beyond just the number of subscribers.

"You don’t just watch videos — you like, respond, and more. So we looked at the many ways you interact with videos to identify the top trending videos that everybody was talking about in 2020," YouTube explained.

So, who are the Top 10 YouTube creators of 2020? Keep reading to find out!