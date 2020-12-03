These Are the Top 10 YouTubers of 2020, According to YouTube

These Are the Top 10 YouTubers of 2020, According to YouTubeBy Anna Quintana
A lot of people were affected by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, but by the look of these numbers, it doesn't seem like these popular YouTubers were at all.
In fact, they likely benefited from the millions of people in lockdown looking for entertainment in quarantine.
YouTube has revealed its list of top creators for the year, which is based on a few metrics beyond just the number of subscribers.
"You don’t just watch videos — you like, respond, and more. So we looked at the many ways you interact with videos to identify the top trending videos that everybody was talking about in 2020," YouTube explained.
So, who are the Top 10 YouTube creators of 2020? Keep reading to find out!
10. James Charles
With more than 23 million subscribers on YouTube, it looks like fans spent more time than ever watching James Charles' makeup tutorials in hopes of honing their skills in quarantine.
9. LazarBeam
Thanks to the popularity of online games such as "Fortnite" and "Among Us," gamer LazarBeam grew his following to more than 17 million in 2020 — and uploaded plenty of videos that got followers (and fellow gamers) engaged.
8. The Royalty Family
Based in LA, Andrea, Ali, Ferran, baby Milan, and their chihuahua Princesa (better known as The Royalty Family) entertain followers with fun videos such as, "Our 10-Year-Old Son Controls Our Life for a Day," and "Swapping Homes With Our Assistant for 24 Hours!"
7. JoshDub
According to JoshDub's YouTube bio, his channel is for "weird VR memes with the boys" — and clearly, it's working. The YouTuber has more than 8 million subscribers and 960 million views.
6. Chloe Ting
Thanks to TikTok and the need to exercise at home in 2020, Chloe's free workout videos made her one of the top creators of the year — and her #ChloeTingChallenge hashtag very popular.
5. Tiko
Along with Tiko making the list of top YouTubers in 2020, the gamer is also a breakout creator this year, gaining more than 1 million subscribers in June 2020 alone.
4. SSSniperwolf
SSSniperwolf (real name: Lia) is the only female gamer on this list despite some controversial videos that have recently resurfaced, which got her "canceled" on social media.
3. ZHC
ZHC is super talented, and his custom art got him noticed by some of the biggest social media stars including Charli D'Amelio, Addison Rae, and MrBeast, whom he surprised with a custom Tesla.
2. Dream
If you play "Minecraft," then you definitely know the YouTuber and gamer known as Dream, who has racked up more than 1 billion views since joining YouTube in 2014.
1. MrBeast
In what is honestly not a huge surprise, YouTuber MrBeast is the top creator of 2020. We guess giving out millions of dollars on the internet makes you super popular!
As of December 2020, MrBeast has accumulated 47 million subscribers and 8 billion views.
