Here's How to Feed Llamas, Tame Foxes, and Make Beds, Smooth Stones, and Much More in 'Minecraft'

Minecraft might have a simple aesthetic, with Duplo-like graphics, but don't let its whimsically underwhelming appearance fool you. The title is jam-packed with a variety of different gameplay modes and elements that delight some 480 million players globally at any given time. And because there's just so much to do in it, gamers are left with lots of questions. Here are some of the biggest ones they have. What do llamas eat in Minecraft?

Minecraft doesn't just let you construct impressive looking domiciles and structures using nothing but a pickaxe and imagination (well, there's other elements at play, but it seems more romantic that way, doesn't it?). But you've got access to some cute and cuddly animals in nature, like some adorable llamas. Because everything about the game is unconventional, you not only can tame these bad boys, but ride them as well.

Before attempting to mount one of these cutie pies for a ride you need to earn its trust, you can do that by feeding one 10 pieces of Wheat, or 5 Hay Bales. You may be asking, just where do I find a llama? If you head to Extreme Hills or the Savanna, you should spot one easily. Once you find one, just put one of the items in your hotbar and use away. To mount the llama after feeding, have nothing selected in the hotbar and just "use" your hand. Voila! You'll be on the llama, congratulations.

Source: Mojang

These are the best Minecraft seeds. If you play the game, then you know I'm not referring to agriculture, but the codes Mojang developers use to generate different worlds for players. And while you can know everything there is to know about playing the game, the one thing you can't control is the world that your little guy spawns into, and it's chosen at random. But different seeds yield different opportunities, and not all are created equal.

Here's a list of the best ones, along with what makes them so good: Woodland Mansion - seed: throwlow, version 1.1.4. Spawn only a few blocks from a mansion.

Frozen Islands - seed: -7865816549737130316, version 1.1.4. Great for mining resources.

Triple Island Ocean Monument - seed: 6073041046072376055, version 1.1.4. A deserted survivalist's dream.

Spruce Village and Coral Reef - seed: 673900667, version 1.1.4. Safe town, plenty of resources.

Source: Mojang

Shipwrecks and Villages - seed: -613756530319979507, version 1.1.4. Shipwrecks and ocean ruins for explorers.

Mountain Cliff - seed: -969535336, version 1.9. If aesthetics are for you, you'll love this seed.

Igloo and Winter Forest - seed: -3500229128833691836, version 1.9. Winter forest, two Igloos and one of them has a secret basement.

Two Small Islands - seed: -6185261765285097501, version 1.9. One island has a wolf on it, the other a sheep. Cool premise.

Librarian Spawn - seed: -1480351183376464763, version 1.9. Live with a librarian in the middle of nowhere surrounded by horses.

Horses and desert village - seed: 8678942899319966093. Version 1.9. Replaces the librarian with a desert and tons of equestrian loot.

Underwater Temple - seed: -5181140359215069925, version 1.8.8. Unlike any other seed, a true nautical adventure.

Blacksmith at Spawn - seed: 686298914, version 1.8.8. If you like loot and dungeons, this is the seed you need.

Source: Mojang

Lava and Waterfalls - seed: 3657966, version 1.81. Scenic and full of resources. Easy to build around too.

Deep Ravine and Gold Ore - seed: 1111, version 1.81. If you love gold, you're in the right place.

Diamond Seed - seed: 1785852800490497919, version 1.81. Looters paradise.

Dossier - seed: Dossier, version 1.6.4. Head straight to The End courtesy of an underwater bunker.

Can you tame a fox in Minecraft? Yes, you can, but it takes some more time than a llama. First, you need to "make" a "brand-new" one. Head over to one of the game's Taiga biomes. Then you need to find one fox and give it a sweet berry, then give a sweet berry to another fox. There's a chance these two will mate and create a baby fox that is loyal to you. Trouble is, it'll follow its parents, that's where leads come in.

Source: Mojang

Lure the fox away from its fox friends and family (you can craft one with four string and one slimeball). Once it's away from them, it'll be all about you. Just make sure you commit to being a good parent, you hear? Here's how to make Smooth Stone in Minecraft. Forging is a huge part of the game, and smooth stone is vital to any respectable builder's arsenal. First, you'll need to fire up your furnace.

You'll need to toss some cobblestone in there along with coal. That'll make stone. Then, take another piece of coal and add that to the furnace along with the stone and voila! You'll have smooth stone. Make a smooth stone slab by combining three smooth stones in a linear horizontal sequence in your crafting grid.

Source: Mojang

How to make a bed in Minecraft. First, make the wooden planks by placing them in the crafting grid then taking them out.

Put 3 wool in the middle of the 3x3 crafting grid.

Then, lace the 3 wooden planks on the 3 bottom slots of the crafting grid. Craft it.

You'll have created a bed, you can put it in your inventory hot bar and place it wherever you like.