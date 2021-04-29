Is 'Roblox' Really Shutting Down in 2021? Fans Are Freaking out Over the Rumor

Fans of the game design platform Roblox were shocked when a now-deleted article by React2424 was published saying that it would be shutting down. The article claimed that, because of overpopulation, the platform could not continue. Because diehard fans know how popular it is, the reason seemed legitimate, especially when one considers that the title is constantly shutting down and users are getting Roblox Error 400 messages along with "Bad Request" prompts.

Is Roblox shutting down in 2021?

Last year, the news that the popular block-based game was getting put out to pasture went viral — as users anxiously awaited any official confirmation from Roblox about its future. The site eventually responded to all of the claims that the game would be going the way of the Dodo, and don't worry, the game looks like it's here to stay.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

A bit of fake news that persisted well into the height of the COVID-19 pandemic prognosticated that the game would be experiencing a total shutdown in March of 2020, which sent Roblox users into a tizzy, dying to know whether or not the rumors were true.

This was despite the fact that on Jan. 14, Roblox broke its silence on Twitter and confirmed that the gaming platform would not be saying goodbye in 2020 — or anytime soon. And why would it? As of this writing, Roblox enjoys some 199 million monthly active players worldwide, so saying goodbye to that kind of userbase doesn't make any sense whatsoever.

Article continues below advertisement

Let’s set things straight: Roblox isn’t “shutting down.” The same hoax (with a few details changed) goes around every year or two.



Remember: don’t believe everything y’all read on the internet! 😆 — Roblox (@Roblox) January 14, 2020

The tweet that clarified all of the panic stated: "Let's set things straight: Roblox is not 'shutting down.' The same hoax (with a few details changed) goes around every year or two. Remember: Don't believe everything y'all read on the internet." Now that the Roblox rumors are cleared up, we have to discuss how these intense rumors came to be in the first place.