Is 'Roblox' Really Shutting Down in 2021? Fans Are Freaking out Over the Rumor

Is 'Roblox' Really Shutting Down in 2021? Fans Are Freaking out Over the RumorBy Ashley Vega
Apr. 29 2021, Published 5:09 p.m. ET
Fans of the game design platform Roblox were shocked when a now-deleted article by React2424 was published saying that it would be shutting down. The article claimed that, because of overpopulation, the platform could not continue. Because diehard fans know how popular it is, the reason seemed legitimate, especially when one considers that the title is constantly shutting down and users are getting Roblox Error 400 messages along with "Bad Request" prompts.
Is Roblox shutting down in 2021?
Last year, the news that the popular block-based game was getting put out to pasture went viral — as users anxiously awaited any official confirmation from Roblox about its future. The site eventually responded to all of the claims that the game would be going the way of the Dodo, and don't worry, the game looks like it's here to stay.
A bit of fake news that persisted well into the height of the COVID-19 pandemic prognosticated that the game would be experiencing a total shutdown in March of 2020, which sent Roblox users into a tizzy, dying to know whether or not the rumors were true.
This was despite the fact that on Jan. 14, Roblox broke its silence on Twitter and confirmed that the gaming platform would not be saying goodbye in 2020 — or anytime soon. And why would it? As of this writing, Roblox enjoys some 199 million monthly active players worldwide, so saying goodbye to that kind of userbase doesn't make any sense whatsoever.
Let’s set things straight: Roblox isn’t “shutting down.” The same hoax (with a few details changed) goes around every year or two.— Roblox (@Roblox) January 14, 2020
Remember: don’t believe everything y’all read on the internet! 😆
The tweet that clarified all of the panic stated: "Let's set things straight: Roblox is not 'shutting down.' The same hoax (with a few details changed) goes around every year or two. Remember: Don't believe everything y'all read on the internet."
Now that the Roblox rumors are cleared up, we have to discuss how these intense rumors came to be in the first place.
Where did the 'Roblox' rumors originate from?
As stated on the React2424 webpage, "Because of the population, the Roblox servers will shut down on March 22, 2020. It was a fun time, but we make less money now and we can’t hold the servers. We don’t have the money to keep them up."
Though we now know that the rumor was just a hoax, this report truly seemed like the end for Roblox.
Another reason why people thought 'Roblox' was shutting down were the error messages.
If you play your fair share of Roblox then you're probably very well-acquainted with the aforementioned error messages whenever you're trying to just play the game and enjoy yourself for a little bit. In fact, server failures are such a common occurrence for gamers that it's become a bit of an online joke.
But that doesn't mean the game's going away, and even if you encounter these issues, it's usually only a few minutes before you're able to log back into your account and get back to Roblox-ing it up with your friends online.
One Roblox offshoot game that fans do think is shutting down is Reason 2 Die. It's a piece of user-created content that many see as a "game mode," and it's based on Left 4 Dead.
NEWS: With a possible chance of Reason 2 Die shutting down, many are very sad. Some say they grew up with the game. Others say they don’t care for the game, because they simply don’t like it. What’s your thoughts on it possibly shutting down? 🪦— RTC (@Roblox_RTC) April 22, 2021
It's basically a "mod" that many fear is leaving the game completely, but a good reason it's getting booted from Roblox is possible copyright infringement. There are other mods that have been removed from Roblox as well, like the Minecraft clone Skyblock.
If you're having trouble playing 'Roblox,' Down Detector is your friend.
The popular site will let you know if some of your favorite websites are experiencing any outages, and it doesn't just work for Roblox — you can try it with pretty much any URL you visit online. Try using it here to make sure your internet connection or account isn't the problem before you lament online about your misfortune.
Is 'Roblox' safe for kids to play? It is now more than ever.
Being that this is a game that allows full creation of your own choosing, people may be inclined to add things that may be unsafe or too mature for other creators to indulge in. In June 2018, a group of players came together and made their characters “gang rape” another character. The character in the game who was being sexually abused was a 7-year-old girl. After reporting what happened, the players were kicked off, and new safeguards were added to the game.
Though there are some safety concerns surrounding Roblox, the service has still gained exponentially more users over time. At least now we know that this growth isn't going to make Roblox shut down.