Video Game Designers Are Sharing The Early Versions Of Game Levels They CreatedBy Mark Pygas
Ever wonder what a video game looks like in the middle of its development? Well, it'll ruin the magic. Video game designers are sharing pictures of early versions of their games as part of "blocktober," and they're a pretty great insight into the creative process.
Michael Barclay, who works for Naughty Dog shared an early look at the Uncharted series. Uncharted is an action-adventure third-person shooter platform video game series developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for PlayStation consoles. The series follows protagonist Nathan "Nate" Drake (portrayed by Nolan North through voice and motion capture), a charismatic yet obsessive treasure hunter who journeys across the world to uncover various historical mysteries.
As did his colleague, Nicholas Lance.
And Em Schatz.
Matthias Worch shares a level from Electronic Art's Dead Space 2. Dead Space is a science fiction survival horror video game developed by EA Redwood Shores (subsequently known as Visceral Games) for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360. The game was released in October 2008. The game puts the player in control of an engineer named Isaac Clarke who fights Necromorphs, monstrous reanimated human corpses, aboard an interstellar mining ship, the USG Ishimura.[3]
Orsi Spanyol, lead artist at Thekla Inc., looks at The Witness.
Chuck Wilson of Respawn shares a very blocky look at Titanfall 2.
And another from Jason McCord.
Here's a look at Devil May Cry from Peter Field of Media Molecule.
There goes the magic.