Ever wonder what a video game looks like in the middle of its development? Well, it'll ruin the magic. Video game designers are sharing pictures of early versions of their games as part of "blocktober," and they're a pretty great insight into the creative process.

Michael Barclay, who works for Naughty Dog shared an early look at the Uncharted series. Uncharted is an action-adventure third-person shooter platform video game series developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for PlayStation consoles. The series follows protagonist Nathan "Nate" Drake (portrayed by Nolan North through voice and motion capture), a charismatic yet obsessive treasure hunter who journeys across the world to uncover various historical mysteries.

As did his colleague, Nicholas Lance.

#Blocktober Start of End of the Line in motion from Blockmesh to Final Art. Art Props to @ToddDFoster. pic.twitter.com/wqK7Y5e6He — Nicholas Lance (@nicholaslance) October 3, 2017

And Em Schatz.

Matthias Worch shares a level from Electronic Art's Dead Space 2. Dead Space is a science fiction survival horror video game developed by EA Redwood Shores (subsequently known as Visceral Games) for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360. The game was released in October 2008. The game puts the player in control of an engineer named Isaac Clarke who fights Necromorphs, monstrous reanimated human corpses, aboard an interstellar mining ship, the USG Ishimura.[3]

So #Blocktober, where LDs share their early level blockouts, is a (very cool) thing. Here's my layout for the Ch06 school in Dead Space 2. pic.twitter.com/3yWUwof8i3 — Matthias Worch (@mworch) October 2, 2017

Orsi Spanyol, lead artist at Thekla Inc., looks at The Witness.

I guess #Blocktober is a thing, so here is an old image I had lying around from back when I was blocking in the logging area in The Witness pic.twitter.com/RIwtfw5JCW — Orsi Spanyol (@Orsi_Spanyol) October 3, 2017

Chuck Wilson of Respawn shares a very blocky look at Titanfall 2.

It's great to see LD's share their work. I am loving #Blocktober Here's some early #titanfall2 Black Water Canal pic.twitter.com/MUcIph2H5s — chuck wilson (@chucknology_) October 3, 2017

And another from Jason McCord.

Loving #Blocktober where LD's show early blockouts! Here's WarGames from #Titanfall. The orange/green area was a "Lagoon" style that was cut pic.twitter.com/gaGDXVfFLD — Jason McCord (@MonsterclipRSPN) October 2, 2017

Here's a look at Devil May Cry from Peter Field of Media Molecule.

Gameplay prototype for DmC based on the art direction (crumbling, floating architecture) Tried to incorperate this into gameplay #Blocktober pic.twitter.com/K7RwzPmOek — Peter Field (@Peter__Field) October 4, 2017