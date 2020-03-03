We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
The Film Adaptation of PlayStation's 'Uncharted' Video Game Has an Incredible Cast

A few months back, Sony announced they would be working on a film adaptation of Uncharted, which is going to be a prequel film adaptation of the popular action-adventure PlayStation video game series. Rafe Judkins and Art Marcum and Matt Holloway are currently in the process of drafting the screenplay, and filming is set to start relatively soon. 

And even though the plot of the film is based on the prequel to a video game, the cast of Uncharted is certainly a major draw for non-gaming viewers like myself — there's no doubt in my mind the film will garner a diverse crowd.