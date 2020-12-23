MrBeast Just Opened 300 Delivery-Only Burger Joints — Is There One by You?

Jimmy Donaldson, more commonly known by his online alias “ MrBeast ,” is a 22-year-old American YouTuber who is best known for his outlandish and expensive stunts as well as his generous philanthropy.

MrBeast boasts a wildly impressive 48.5 million YouTube subscribers and has racked up over 8 billions (yes, billion with a “b”) views since launching his channel in February 2012. MrBeast has been known to pull off huge stunts, but his latest might be the best one yet. He has now launched his own burger restaurant with over 300 locations! So, is there one in your area?