What Disease Does YouTuber MrBeast Have?

While MrBeast does also post stunt and prank videos, he's best known for offering prizes worth upwards of six figures in each of his videos.

The YouTube community is expansive, and some content creators focus on clickbait vlogs or dramatic "exposed" videos for views. Others, like David Dobrik or MrBeast aka Jimmy Donaldson , have grown their platforms by filming giveaways to deserving or unsuspecting people.

With a whopping 48 million subscribers, MrBeast has a fairly unrivaled platform. While his career is envied by many, he's also been battling some health issues. What disease does MrBeast have?

He's continued to keep his videos fresh by switching up the ways that he gives out the money — from challenge videos to scavenger hunts to competitions. Over the years, the 22-year-old has given out a reward in nearly all of his videos. He's widely considered to be one of YouTube's top contributors.

What disease does MrBeast have? He's spread awareness about Crohn's disease.

Since joining YouTube in 2011 to post video game content, MrBeast has sporadically discussed his long-term battle with Crohn's disease. It's an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that most commonly affects the end of the small intestine to the colon. He was diagnosed with Crohn's disease when he was in ninth grade. Before his diagnosis, MrBeast said that he was getting sick nearly every day, that he was in extreme pain, and that he lost 30 pounds in one summer.

Afterward, he was put on medication which, in conjunction with an altered diet, allowed him to feel much better. According to ChronsColitisFoundation.org, Crohn's disease impacts more than three million Americans. It's most common for those with the disease to be diagnosed in early adolescence or between the ages of 20 and 30. In 2015, MrBeast discussed how he's affected by digestive issues in "What Is Crohn's Disease?????"

"Crohn's isn't the worst thing ever," he shared. "There's people who have way worse diseases... There are worse things than Crohn's out there, which is sometimes why I'm a little bit hesitant to talk about it or complain about it." There are multiple types of Crohn's disease, and MrBeast is most affected by it when he eats certain triggering foods. When he eats one of these foods, he shared, he gets "unbearable" pain.

Because of this, his diet is fairly limited. In addition, he gets fatigued more easily. But, the biggest change he has made is with regards to what he can eat.