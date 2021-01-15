Addison Rae Sparks Engagement Rumors After Flashing a Massive Diamond Ring

But just how well are things going for the pair?

A-list TikTok couple Addison Rae Easterling and Bryce Hall have had a tumultuous relationship. After splitting in early 2020, the social media power duo rekindled their romance later in the year and have since been going strong.

Fans are freaking out after the 20-year-old Addison flashed a diamond ring on that finger on Thursday, Jan. 14. So, are Addison and Bryce engaged after just celebrating their three-month anniversary? Keep reading to find out more!

While the social media stars have not commented on the rumors, we assume the pair are not engaged. Hey, maybe Addison was simply having a bit of fun in the high-end jewelry store.

"DID ADDISON RAE GET ENGAGED," one person tweeted. Another commented, “No way Addison Rae is engaged ain’t no way ain't no way!!!!!!!”

Twitter immediately reacted to her post and wanted to know if the young TikTok star was engaged.

The He's All That star flashed a huge diamond ring on her Instagram stories, revealing that she was trying on some major bling at XIV Karats in Beverly Hills.

When did Addison Rae and Bryce Hall get back together?

The TikTok couple sparked dating rumors in 2019 after appearing very couple-y in each other's social media videos. Though they initially denied the claims that they were anything more than friends, the pair did briefly date before deciding to separate and just be "friends."

However, romance rumors surfaced in July 2020 after Bryce and Addison were spotted holding hands. Though the pair was spotted several times together, they denied they were dating. Bryce appeared on FaZe Banks and KEEMSTAR’s podcast Mom’s Basement and was asked about his relationship status.

"I’m not dating anybody,” he said. “I’m like single, but… You just want me to say it. I’m seeing Addison. I’m not like old me, where I was just going around. I settled down a little bit. A lot a bit." He continued, "We’re testing the waters. We were kind of a thing, back in November. We were busy, super busy. And then quarantine happened. Less busy. That’s all... It’s hard to find somebody out in L.A., especially.”

Finally, Addison and Bryce appeared in a Q&A video, confirming to fans that they officially began dating again on Oct. 13. "We saw each other at places and I would not talk to you," Addison said after the pair initially broke up following "Bryce's little mishap."